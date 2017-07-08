TOP STORIES
Sometimes the chains that prevent us from being free are more mental than physical.By: K. Oware, Hamburg-Ge
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Veteran sports broadcaster Carl Tuffour slams sports journalists for wrong stats on Kwasi Appiah, insists Grant is the worse Ghana coach
Veteran sports journalist, Carl Tuffour has slammed sports journalists for putting out wrong statistics about Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah insisting Avram Grant is the worse coach the Black Stars have ever seen.
Following the Black Stars defeats to Mexico and the USA, local media reports posited that Kwasi Appiah has always performed poorly against non-African sides since handling the team.
But Carl Tuffour, in addressing those false reports argued that Ghanaians are generally 'ungrateful' people, highlighting the treatment meted out to some of our stars.
He maintained," It is the way we are, have we not crucified the man beside me [John Mensah], have we not crucified Michael Essien...So it shouldn't surprise you that people will try to rake out dirt about Kwesi Appiah's alleged ineptitude."
"That aside, what hasn't Kwesi Appiah done, we have seen it again; where does Wakaso come from, where did Atsu and the rest come from? So that tomorrow if the team blossoms under Avram Grant, who I thought is the worst coach Ghana has ever had, comes and start benefiting from it."
Kwesi Appiah has played 11 games against non- African sides, he's won 1, drawn 3 and lost 7.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News