Hearts, Kotoko in tricky duels on Sunday
Accra, July 7, GNA - The Ghana Premier League (GPL), returns on Sunday, July 9, at the various league centres, with Hearts and Kotoko seeking to consolidate their modest gains on the league log amidst tough encounters.
Hearts will seek to defy the odds at Bechem, as they take on Bechem United in a battle that favours the home team having won the previous encounter.
A win for Hearts will see them maintain their chase for the league title that has eluded them in the past seven years, but it seems a daunting task as they may lose the services of some key players who are with the local Black Stars, who are scheduled to engage in an international assignment in Togo.
Thomas Abbey, Fatao Mohamed and Winful Cobbinah, who form the pivot of the Hearts team, will be missing in action and that makes the task more difficult in view of the fact that predator Ahmed Toure will lead the Bechem United attack.
Back from President's Cup glory over Hearts of Oak, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will seek another home win this time over stubborn Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.
A revived attack led by Saddick Adams, will be the Kotoko's trump card as they take on the Westerners, but the opponents have always been a thorn in the flesh of Kotoko, even at their back yard.
However, league leaders West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), requested for a postponement of their game following the presence of seven players in the local Black Stars national and this was granted by the Premier League Board (PLB).
In view of this, their game against Ashgold at Obuasi will be rescheduled.
At the Dorma Agyemang Badu Park, will be tough contest between second placed Aduana Stars, with 37 points against Liberty Professionals, who are placed ninth with 26 points on the league log.
Aduana Stars will be hoping to close in on WAFA who will be out of game this weekend, whilst Liberty Professionals on the other hand, will be anticipating to build upon their 3-0 win over Bolga All Stars on Match day 20 with a win over the home side.
Aduana Stars however are yet to concede a goal this season in 10 games at home.
Relegation threatened, Elmina Sharks will be hosting Bolga All Stars in Elmina and the Sharks will be hoping to swallow home a win against the northerners as they fight for a stay in the GPL.
Bolga All Stars have conceded a total 49 goals in the Ghana Premier League.
Fixtures in full
Aduana Stars vs Liberty Professionals [Agyemang Badu Park]
Kotoko vs Medeama SC [Baba Yara]
Elmina Sharks vs Bolga All Stars [Elmina]
Great Olympics vs Wa All Stars [Accra Sports Stadium]
Tema Youth vs Ebusua Dwarfs [Tema]
Berekum Chelsea vs Inter Allies [Berekum]
Bechem United vs Hearts of Oak [Bechem]
GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
