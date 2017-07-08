TOP STORIES
My Name is as quick & powerful as My Oracle -- Thus saith The Lord God of HostBy: Hayfron-Benjamin Jon
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Aduana Stars defender Wahab Adams confident of Liberty scalp
Aduana Stars defender Wahab Adams is confident of taking maximum points at the expense of Liberty Professionals in week 21 of the Ghana Premier League.
The Ogya Boys will welcome the Dansoman-based side to the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday with the aim of overtaking league leaders WAFA at the summit of the standings this weekend.
WAFA's game against AshantiGold have been postponed due to the majority of their first team players in the Black Stars B team that will play Togo in a friendly encounter ahead of their 2018 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.
And according to Adams, they can keep their dream of winning the league alive with a victory over Liberty on Sunday.
"We have prepared very well ahead of the game because all our subsequent matches are tagged as must-win," Adams told Kickgh.com
"Winning the match [against Liberty Professionals] will help the team as we eye for our second league title.
Aduana Stars are three points behind league leaders West African Football Academy who sits on top with 40 points.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News