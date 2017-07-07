modernghana logo

Black Starlets seeded in group A

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

By Fidel Deke GNA,
Accra, July 7, GNA - The national U-17 team of Ghana, the Black Starlets have been housed grouped A of the upcoming Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), Under-17 World Cup in India.

The Black Starlets, two time World Champion, have been paired with host nation India, United States of America (USA) and Colombia.

The Starlets will be anticipating a good tournament, as they hope clinch their third U-17 World Cup trophy in many years as they take on Colombia in their first match.

The tournament is set to commence on October 6 -October 28, comprising of 24 countries from six confederations.

This year marks the seventh edition of the tournament with India having the opportunity to host for the first time in its history.

FIFA U17 WC
GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D GROUP E
India Paraguay Iran Korea DPR Honduras
USA Mali Guinea Niger Japan
Colombia New Zealand Germany Brazil New Caledonia
Ghana Turkey Costa Rica Spain France
GNA

