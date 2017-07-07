TOP STORIES
'The friendlies are not necessarily for the scores' - Tanko
By Angela Ayimbire
Accra, June 7, GNA - Ibrahim Tanko, Assistant Coach of the Ghana Black stars, has stated that, the recent friendly matches of the team, are aimed at building a stronger team and not the outcome.
According to the coach, the two matches were meant to equal opportunities to more players to justify their inclusion into the team.
In an interview with the GNA Sports coach Tanko said, the coaches want to watch the quality of all the players, hence there was the need to play more friendlies to see what they have to offer to the team.
"Even though we lost in two matches in the United States of America (USA), the wins were narrow and the flaws have been noted and would be worked on.
"It has given us enough experience to make good selections. Some of the new players are really good and others need time to catch up and that's the reason for the friendly matches and not necessarily for results.
"We are building a good competition in the Black Stars so that everyone will up their game and work hard," he said.
The former Cameroon Assistant coach also noted that it was a good idea to have former players making up the technical team, because they would deliver base on experiences.
He also noted that management and the team was not worried about the supposed plane crush revelations expected in September.
"We are not worried about the rumours about an impending Black Stars plane crush, we are praying and believing that God will protect us and nothing like that will happen." He noted.
The retired Ghanaian footballer also said he was happy with the initiative and zeal of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana in helping players realize their dreams after football.
GNA
