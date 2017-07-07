TOP STORIES
2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana to host Congo on September 1; returns leg four days later in Brazzaville
Ghana will host Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium on 1 September when the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume next month.
The return leg will be played four days later in Brazzaville at the Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat.
The Black Stars are seeking to revive their chances in Group E after poor start under erstwhile coach Avram Grant.
Kwesi Appiah will be handling his first World Cup qualifier since taking charge two months ago.
Ghana are in third place with one point from the available six; five behind leaders Egypt who play second place Uganda on 31 August in Kampala.
The second leg of the tie will honoured at the Alexandria Stadium five days later in Alexandria.
