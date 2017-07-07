modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana to host Congo on September 1; returns leg four days later in Brazzaville

- ghanasoccernet.com
22 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana will host Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium on 1 September when the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume next month.

The return leg will be played four days later in Brazzaville at the Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat.

The Black Stars are seeking to revive their chances in Group E after poor start under erstwhile coach Avram Grant.

Kwesi Appiah will be handling his first World Cup qualifier since taking charge two months ago.

Ghana are in third place with one point from the available six; five behind leaders Egypt who play second place Uganda on 31 August in Kampala.

The second leg of the tie will honoured at the Alexandria Stadium five days later in Alexandria.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

'We're Not Sleeping On Graft Claims'

3 hours ago

GHS480k saga: Go or Face Sanctions – EC Boss To Fin. Dir.

3 hours ago

quot-img-1If God's compassion or grace doesn't have an end,then,there is no hell.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.97544.9801
Pound Sterling5.65315.6614
Swiss Franc4.53084.5335
Canadian Dollar3.37183.3741
S/African Rand0.32430.3244
Australian Dollar3.30483.3148
body-container-line