Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Former Ghana international Yusif Chibsah quits to serve PFAG
Former Ghana international Yuaif Alhassan Chibsah called time on his playing career to focus on his duties with the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG).
According to the 33-year-old, he abruptly ended his time with Swedish Superettan side Ljungskile SK in order to fully focus on seeking the welfare of Ghanaian footballers across the globe after being given the duties of head of player relations with the organization.
"I am now the Head of Player Relations with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana. I'm based in Sweden, so most of the time I am active with the guys over there and we coordinate a lot to extend our assistance to those elsewhere, especially the local players in Ghana," the former Asante Kotoko midfielder told Graphic Sports
"I have quit active playing, so I am now much involved in Ghana with the players here. I was supposed to finish my contract in December 2017 but there is a lot to do with the PFAG and other stuff so I spoke to the club and we came to a mutual agreement to end the contract."
He captained the Black Meteors at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens and also part of the Black Stars squad that competed at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.
Chibsah played for eight clubs during a career span of seventeen years.
