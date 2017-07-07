modernghana logo

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh could make Wolves debut tonight

2 hours ago

Ghana defender Phil Ofosi-Ayeh could make his debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of their pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen in Austria tonight.

The 25-year-old has been training with the English side since he joined from Bundesliga 11 side  Eintracht Braunschweig.

The right-back could be thrown into the hat as Wolves continue their build-up ahead of the start of the English championship.

Ayeh signed a three-year deal with the side on a free transfer last month.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to build a formidable squad capable of qualifying to the Premier League next season.

