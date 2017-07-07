TOP STORIES
Local contingent of Black Stars A players excused for Togo friendly
Following their trip to the USA with the Black Stars A for the Mexico And USA friendlies, four locally-based players have been excused by Black Stars B head coach Maxwell Konadu for the friendly with Togo over the weekend.
Richard Ofori of Wa All Stars, Nicholas Opoku of Berekum Chelsea, Samuel Sarfo of Liberty Professionals and Winful Cobbinah of Hearts of Oak have been excused for the game.
The Black Stars B have lined up a friendly with the Local Hawks of Togo on Sunday but the head coach of the side believes the four players need to be given enough rest after their hectic trip.
'I think we will have to excuse them because of the long travels they embarked on. They could be tired by now and we are going by bus. They may not also be ready for the game so I think we will have to rest them,' Maxwel Konadu noted.
'It will, however, be good for them to join camp immediately so that they can come and rest here to see the next line of action,' he added.
The Black Stars Bhave been in camp for close to two months preparing seriously for the CHAN qualifier with Burkina Faso on August 7, in Ouagadougou.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
