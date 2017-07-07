TOP STORIES
The way to a man's heart is through his stomach.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ( D
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Defender Jerry Akaminko- "I rushed my injury recovery"
Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko has revealed that his desire to make a quick return to full fitness accounted for his delayed injury return.
The Eskisehirspor guardsman suffered a career threatening ankle injury against the Netherlands in the build up to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
The 29-year-old spent over two years on the treatment table due to setbacks during his rehabilitation.
According to the former Heart of Lions defender, it was his insistent desire to make a swift return to the pitch that culminated in his delayed return to action.
'I think I wanted to come back quickly and was a bit impatience,' he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.
'There were things I was supposed to do which I didn't do. I didn't listen to the doctors very well because I really wanted to come back quickly."
'At the end of the day, I have learnt my lessons and I am now in a better position to deal with injuries when they come.'
Akaminko made a return to the Black Stars line-up in the 1-0 loss to El Tri of Mexico last month.
Jerry Akaminko
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News