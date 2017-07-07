modernghana logo

Defender Jerry Akaminko- "I rushed my injury recovery"

49 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko has revealed that his desire to make a quick return to full fitness accounted for his delayed injury return.

The Eskisehirspor guardsman suffered a career threatening ankle injury against the Netherlands in the build up to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The 29-year-old spent over two years on the treatment table due to setbacks during his rehabilitation.

According to the former Heart of Lions defender, it was his insistent desire to make a swift return to the pitch that culminated in his delayed return to action.

'I think I wanted to come back quickly and was a bit impatience,' he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

'There were things I was supposed to do which I didn't do. I didn't listen to the doctors very well because I really wanted to come back quickly."

'At the end of the day, I have learnt my lessons and I am now in a better position to deal with injuries when they come.'

Akaminko made a return to the Black Stars line-up in the 1-0 loss to El Tri of Mexico last month.

Jerry Akaminko

