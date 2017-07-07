modernghana logo

New Kayserispor striker Asamoah Gyan to touch down in Ghana today

New Kayserispor signing Asamoah Gyan is set to return to Ghana for some few days as he seeks to iron out family issues before returning for pre-season later in July.

The 31-year-old just signed a two year contract with the Turkish based club but will return to Ghana today.

He will be picked up by his manager Sameul Anim Addo and some of the guys in his inner circles from the Kotoko international hospital.

Gyan's move to Turkey sees him join some African greats like Eto'o and Adebayor who now play in the Turkish League.

