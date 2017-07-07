TOP STORIES
Bolga-based Prosper Adii to officiate Asante Kotoko-Medeama clash
Bolgatanga-based referee Prosper Adii will officiate the Asante Kotoko versus Medeama clash anniversary at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.
The FIFA referee, who is a teacher by profession, will be assisted on the lines by Augustin Akugri and Paul Atimaka
Uriah Glah is the fourth referee.
Below are all the officials appointed for the week 21 fixtures:
Match: Tema Youth vs Dwarfs
Venue: Tema
Referee: Latif Adaari
Asst 1: Badiu Alhassan
Asst 2: Alex Enning
4th Ref: Isaac Quaye
Match Commissioner: S.A Aboagye
Match: Asante Kotoko vs Medeama
Venue: Baba Yara
Referee: Prosper Adii
Asst 1: Augustin Akugri
Asst 2: Paul Atimaka
4th Ref: Uriah Glah
Match Commissioner: Leanier Addy
Match: Berekum Chelsea vs Inter Allies
Venue: Berekum
Referee: Nathan Anafo
Asst 1: Freeman Awulo
Asst 2: Kennedy Bentil
4th Ref: Reginald Lathbridge
Match Commissioner: Yaw Adu
Match: Bechem United vs Hearts of Oak
Venue: Bechem
Referee: S.B Bortey
Asst 1: Joseph Ayambila
Asst 2: Sam Borquaye
4th Ref: Ernest Baafi
Match Commissioner: J.B Yakubu
Match: Aduana Stars vs Liberty Professionals
Venue: Dormaa
Referee: Dally Gagba
Asst 1: Adam Badiu
Asst 2: Samuel Asiedu
4th Ref: Nuhu Liman
Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba
Match: Ashantigold vs WAFA
Venue: Len Clay stadium
Referee: Prince Amoah
Asst 1: Malik Salifu
Asst 2: Emurana Salifu
4th Ref: Kenny Padi
Match Commissioner: M.N Ayeh
Match: Elmina Sharks vs Bolga All Stars
Venue: Elmina
Referee: Yaw Ametepeh
Asst 1: Rahman Salifu
Asst 2: Theresa Akongyam
4th Ref: Kyeremeh Yeboah
Match Commissioner: Harry Atutornu
Match: Great Olympics vs Wa All Stars
Venue: Accra
Referee: Otis Oppong
Asst 1: Richard Appiah
Asst 2: Joseph Sey
4th Ref: Amofa Sarkodie
Match Commissioner: Andrew Derry
