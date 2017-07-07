TOP STORIES
Astana Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi dedicates superb goal against Kaisar to wife
Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi has dedicated his remarkable strike for Astana against Kaisar to his adorable wife.
The 23-year-old opened the scoring with a piledriver as Astana beat Kaisar 2-0 to strengthen the grip at the top of the Kazakh Premier League.
And the Ghanaian has dedicated to his lovely wife.
'Dedicated to you my love Lydia Mould Twumasi God is God T23,' he posted on his facebook page.
