TOP STORIES
OUR AFFLICTIONS AER BUT FOR A MOMENT.By: BANINI PHILIP KWASI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Premier League Board postpones AshantiGold-WAFA SC league match
The Premier League Board has postponed AshantiGold's league match against WAFA SC this Sunday.
This is because WAFA have seven players in the Black Stars B squad who are set to play to Togo in Lome this weekend.
Goalkeeper Razak Abalora, Gideon Waja, Majeed Ashimeru, Richmond Lamptey, Daniel Lomotey, Musah Nuhu.
Right back Caleb Amankwah also earned a late call-up on Thursday.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News