modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Premier League Board postpones AshantiGold-WAFA SC league match

- ghanasoccernet.com
45 minutes ago | Sports News

The Premier League Board has postponed AshantiGold's league match against WAFA SC this Sunday.

This is because WAFA have seven players in the Black Stars B squad who are set to play to Togo in Lome this weekend.

Goalkeeper Razak Abalora, Gideon Waja, Majeed Ashimeru, Richmond Lamptey, Daniel Lomotey, Musah Nuhu.

Right back Caleb Amankwah also earned a late call-up on Thursday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Ghanaians Hate Honest People – Bagbin

1 hour ago

K.T Hammond Rejects Akufo-Addo’s Offer

1 hour ago

quot-img-1OUR AFFLICTIONS AER BUT FOR A MOMENT.

By: BANINI PHILIP KWASI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.97544.9801
Pound Sterling5.65315.6614
Swiss Franc4.53084.5335
Canadian Dollar3.37183.3741
S/African Rand0.32430.3244
Australian Dollar3.30483.3148
body-container-line