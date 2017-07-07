modernghana logo

Red Star Belgrade star Richmond Boakye grateful to God for rich vein of scoring form

- ghanasoccernet.com
45 minutes ago | Sports News

In-form striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom says God is the reason behind his swashbuckling scoring form.

The Red Star Belgrade scored twice on Thursday night as the Serbian giants drew 3-3 with Maltese side Floriana to qualify to next stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Boakye has now scored four goals after the two legs of the first qualifying round.

''I believe in what God gives me. He is my strength. I always say that is why I score the goals,'' said Boakye.

''I thank God for helping the team achieve its target of qualifying to the next round. We achieved the goal that we set before us and won in the overall score, and that is the most important thing.''

Boakye scored 16 goals in all competitions for Red Star Belgrade during a four-month loan spell.

He has agreed a new three-year deal on a free transfer.

