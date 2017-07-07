TOP STORIES
Asamoah Gyan Hails Kayserispor Fans For Reception
Ghana skipper skipper Asamoah Gyan has described the supporters of his new club, Kayserispor as ‘amazing’, saying the reception they gave him upon his arrival in the city is the best he has received in his professional career.
The ‘BabyJet’ was warmly welcomed by numerous supporters of his new side Kayseripor in Turkey on Thursday night.
Hundreds of supporters assembled at Kayseri in central Anatolia to offer a warm reception to the Ghanaian goal poacher.
The elated supporters chanted Gyan’s name for a long while to express their confidence in his arrival.
In an interview with Accra-based Hot FM, Gyan expressed his gratitude to the fans, describing them as a group of “amazing supporters”.
“Everything is ok here and the fans are such an amazing fans”, the 32-year-old said
“What the fans did and the reception I received here is something I have never experienced before. I have played for several clubs but how the fans received me here from the airport to the secretariat is the best in my career”,
“Everything has been sealed now and all what is left is for me to start my work for the team and I hope to help the team achieve their Europe dream”, he added
Gyan on Wednesday, completed his move from Shanghai SIPG to Turkish Top flight side, Kayserispor.
According to an official statement from Kayseripor, Asamoah Gyan has signed a two-year deal with an option of additional one year.
Kayserispor would be the fifth European club to have signed Asamoah Gyan after leaving the shores of Ghana.
