Commey Moves To Number 6 In IBF Ranking

Sammy Heywood Okine
26 minutes ago | Boxing

Ghana’s world boxing title hope, Richard Commey (25-2-, 22 KO’s), has made a massive improvement in the the latest International Boxing Federation (IBF), ranking for the month of June.

Commey, has been ranked sixth by the IBF, an indication that he is gradually making progress towards the world title.

The Ghanaian lightweight boxer, was ranked 8th last month.

The Ghanaian could get a second shot at the IBF title after failing to win it against the current champion Robert Easter Jr.

1

NOT RATED

2

Raymundo Beltran

United States

3

Alejandro Luna

United States

4

Francisco Patera

Belgium

5

Luke Campbell

England

6

Richard Commey

Ghana

7

Masayoshi Nakatani

Japan

8

Roman Andreev

Russian Federation

9

Ryan Martin

United States

10

Dennis Shafikov

Russian Federation

11

Pavel Malikov

Russian Federation

12

Kazuhiro Nishitani

Japan

13

Mario Barrios

United States

14

Fedor Papazov

Russian Federation

15

Jonathan Maicelo

Peru

