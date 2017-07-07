TOP STORIES
Commey Moves To Number 6 In IBF Ranking
Ghana’s world boxing title hope, Richard Commey (25-2-, 22 KO’s), has made a massive improvement in the the latest International Boxing Federation (IBF), ranking for the month of June.
Commey, has been ranked sixth by the IBF, an indication that he is gradually making progress towards the world title.
The Ghanaian lightweight boxer, was ranked 8th last month.
The Ghanaian could get a second shot at the IBF title after failing to win it against the current champion Robert Easter Jr.
1
NOT RATED
2
Raymundo Beltran
United States
3
Alejandro Luna
United States
4
Francisco Patera
Belgium
5
Luke Campbell
England
6
Richard Commey
Ghana
7
Masayoshi Nakatani
Japan
8
Roman Andreev
Russian Federation
9
Ryan Martin
United States
10
Dennis Shafikov
Russian Federation
11
Pavel Malikov
Russian Federation
12
Kazuhiro Nishitani
Japan
13
Mario Barrios
United States
14
Fedor Papazov
Russian Federation
15
Jonathan Maicelo
Peru
