Dogboe Holds Media Workout Ahead of Javier Chacon Duel On July 22
WBO international super bantamweight champion, Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe held a special media workout on Thursday morning at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
Dogboe will be making his first defense of his WBO international super bantamweight strap against former world title contender Javier Nicholas Chacon from Argentina.
The former Olympian had a mitt workout with his father and trainer Paul Dogboe which lasted close to 35 minutes. The 22 year-old hard puncher also had 20 minutes of shadow boxing.
Dogboe was joined by undecard fighters that include, Wassiu Mohammed, Enoch Lamptey, Prince Oko Nartey and Agyemang Prempeh.
Dogboe said “We have less than three weeks for the fight, and preparations has been great. I’m ready for Chacon.
“Chacon is the last person i have to clear before getting a shot at the world title and believe me he will go down on July 22nd. It is going to be a great fight because Chacon is an experience fighter, he has challenged for the world title before but irrespective of that he will surely go down.”
“I want my fans to fill the arena on July 22nd because i will make them proud and also defend the flag of Ghana.”
