PFAG New Office Accra Commissioned
The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has opened new ultra-modern office at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The commissioning of the ultra modern office followed the annual congress of the Division Africa of International Federation of Profession Footballers FIFPro which was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.
PFAG General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, the General Secretary of FIFPro Theo van Seggelen and the Director of the National Sport Authority Robert Sarfo Mensah together opened the new ultra-modern office complex.
Speaking at the event, Theo van Seggelen, General Secretary of FIFPro hailed the leadership of the PFAG for putting such an office.
“This is amazing and I’m so proud of the leadership of the players union. This is the way to go and other federations must take from this example. There is no players union without an office and what I have seen today is so amazing,” he said.
PFAG members including Abukari Damba, Solomon Torson, Yusif Chibsah, Wa All Stars skipper Hafiz Adams and many other players were in attendance for the opening of the new edifice.
