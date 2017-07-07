TOP STORIES
Tagoe To Defend IBO Lightweight Belt Against Argenis Mendez On August 26
Ghana’s Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe (27-1, 13 KO’s) will return to the ring on August 26th at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.
Tagoe will be making his first defense of his IBO lightweight strap against WBA rated number 5 Argenis Mendez (25-5-1, 12 KO’s).
The Ghanaian won the belt last December when he defeated South Africa’s Mzonke Fana courtesy a unanimous decision.
Mendez four years ago won the IBF World super featherweight belt after he reigned supreme over Juan Carlos Salgado.
