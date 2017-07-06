TOP STORIES
Patrick Twumasi scores as FC Astana strengthen grip at the top in Kazakhstan
Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi scored his season's seventh goal in FC Astana's 2-0 win over Kaisar in the Kazakh top-flight on Thursday.
The 23-year-old put his side ahead in the 14th minute before Yuri Logvinenko doubled the lead on 70 minutes.
Twumasi is now three goals shy of equalling his personal best of ten league goals netted in the 2014 season.
FC Astana are on top of the league table with an eight point lead but have played one game more than Kairat.
