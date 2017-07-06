TOP STORIES
Europa League qualifier: Richmond Boakye hits BRACE and assist as Red Star Belgrade draw at Floriana to qualify
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom produced his purple-patch of scoring form again by scoring a double and provided an assist in Red Star Belgrade's 3-3 draw at Floriana in the Europa League.
The former European champions progressed 6-3 on aggregate to the second qualifying round.
The deadly striker gave the Serbian giants the lead as early as the 12th minute against the Maltese side.
But the home side fought back to snatch the equalizer through Stephen Pisan on the 45th minute from a penalty.
After 70 minutes, Boakye again found the back of the net to restore Red Star's lead.
Nenad Milijas made it 3-1 for the visitors after six minutes.
Floriana reduced the deficit in the 78th minute through Maurizio Vella and then Red Star were reduced to ten men after Marko Gobeljic saw red.
Four minutes from time, Ignacio Varela snatched the equalizer and then got send off a minute later.
