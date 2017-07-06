modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Europa League qualifier: Ghanaian duo Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah through with Finnish side HJK

- ghanasoccernet.com
9 minutes ago | Sports News

Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah helped HJK Helsinki to overturn a first leg deficit to progress to the Europa League second qualifying round. 

The Finnish beat Connah's Quay Nomads FC 3-0 on Thursday night at home to advance 3-1 overall.

Annan lasted the entire duration while Mensah came on in the 86th minute.

HJK will face either Dacia or Shkendija in the next round.

Evans Mensah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Bond saga: Petitions will deepen investor confidence – Ayine to IFS

5 hours ago

'I Won't Proceed On Leave' – EC Fin. Dir.

5 hours ago

quot-img-1If you keep stopping and throwing stones at every dog that barks at you , you will never get your destination

By: Francis kpolu quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line