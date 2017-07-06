TOP STORIES
Europa League qualifier: Ghanaian duo Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah through with Finnish side HJK
Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah helped HJK Helsinki to overturn a first leg deficit to progress to the Europa League second qualifying round.
The Finnish beat Connah's Quay Nomads FC 3-0 on Thursday night at home to advance 3-1 overall.
Annan lasted the entire duration while Mensah came on in the 86th minute.
HJK will face either Dacia or Shkendija in the next round.
Evans Mensah
