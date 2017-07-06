modernghana logo

Europa League qualifier: Striker Francis Narh helps Levski Sofia to progress

- ghanasoccernet.com
9 minutes ago | Sports News

Striker Francis Narh celebrated qualification with Bulgarian side Levski Sofia on Thursday after a 0-0 draw with Sutjeska.

Narh was handed a starting but substituted in added on time.

Levski Sofia had won the first leg 3-1 and so have advanced to the second qualifying round.

Narh is in his third season wit the club.
Francis Narh

