TOP STORIES
two wrongs does,t make rightBy: stev duisburg germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Media stand of Accra Sports Stadium closed
The Ministry of Youth and Sports have officially closed the media stand of the Accra Sports Stadium for renovation.
The media section has been in a deplorable state for quite a time with the Ministry taking immediate action to close the place down.
The arena has been barricaded preventing any media personnel to be seated during matches beginning with the Ghana Premier League tie between Olympics and Wa All Stars.
Pressmen will hence be relocated to a new section for their duties during matches at the edifice.
This could be the beginning of several renovation programs to the facility which was upgraded in 2008.
Read a piece by Joy Sports Benedict Owusu on the deplorable state of the stadium.
http://www.myjoyonline.com/sports/2016/january-29th/final-warning-accra-stadium-will-collapse.phphttp://www.myjoyonline.com/sports/2016/january-29th/final-warning-accra-stadium-will-collapse.php
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News