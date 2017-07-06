modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Media stand of Accra Sports Stadium closed

Joy Sports
18 minutes ago | Sports News

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have officially closed the media stand of the Accra Sports Stadium for renovation.

The media section has been in a deplorable state for quite a time with the Ministry taking immediate action to close the place down.

The arena has been barricaded preventing any media personnel to be seated during matches beginning with the Ghana Premier League tie between Olympics and Wa All Stars.

Pressmen will hence be relocated to a new section for their duties during matches at the edifice.

This could be the beginning of several renovation programs to the facility which was upgraded in 2008.

Read a piece by Joy Sports Benedict Owusu on the deplorable state of the stadium.

http://www.myjoyonline.com/sports/2016/january-29th/final-warning-accra-stadium-will-collapse.phphttp://www.myjoyonline.com/sports/2016/january-29th/final-warning-accra-stadium-will-collapse.php

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Bond saga: Petitions will deepen investor confidence – Ayine to IFS

2 hours ago

'I Won't Proceed On Leave' – EC Fin. Dir.

2 hours ago

quot-img-1two wrongs does,t make right

By: stev duisburg germ quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line