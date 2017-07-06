modernghana logo

Tom Strand ordered to pay ?35,000 as compensation to Medeama

GSN
18 minutes ago

The Ghana FA has ordered Swedish coach Tom Strand to pay Medeama GHâ‚µ 35,000 as compensation for the illegal termination of his contract.

The Status Committee of the FA ruled on Thursday that the 35-year-old was in breach when he walked on his two-year contract without following due process.

Medeama were seeking substantial damages from the Swedish for his unprofessional conduct but the FA opted to reduce the amount on compassionate grounds.

But the Mauve and Yellows are unhappy with the ruling despite the victory and will file for an appeal.

Strand went missing in South Africa after his side lost 3-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a 2016 CAF Confederation Cup play-off tie in Pretoria.

The former Bechem United gaffer left Medeama under shocking circumstances in May last year after he abandoned the team during a CAF Confederation Cup defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

He returned to Ghana after a 10-months absence to sign a controversial contract with Great Olympics.

Several attempts by Medeama to let Olympics see reason fell on deaf ears, forcing the club to drag the European to the FA.

In a needless show of bravado, Strand, represented by Great Olympics General Manager Oloboi Commodore, has come down tumbling.

