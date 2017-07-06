TOP STORIES
Agent Oliver Arthur: "Donsah could join Torino"
Godfred Donsah's agent, Oliver Arthur has admitted that his client could swap Bologna for Torino in the ongoing summer transfer window.
Reports in the Italian tabloids indicate that the Ghanaian midfielder has been identified as the Grenade's top target for the summer, with a reported fee of â‚¬5 million mentioned as his price tag.
And according to the 21-year-old's representative, everything is possible in football hence his client could move to the Turin-based club before the window closes.
''Donsah might be going to Torino, but I'm yet to meet them for negotiations as they've expressed keen interest for his services even though there's nothing concrete with regards to offers from them,'' Arthur told KickGH
