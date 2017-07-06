modernghana logo

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah amazed by incredible attempts to pin him against his nation

- ghanasoccernet.com
6 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana and former Cordoba gloves man Razak Brimah says he is surprised that some media houses are reporting that he blames Ghana for his refusal to renew his Cordoba contract.

Brimah,has seen his contract with the Spanish second tier side run out and there was interest for him to renew but the goalkeeper turned down the option with a desire to move elsewhere.

At 30-and having recently been over looked by new Ghana coach the 2015 AFCON finalist is in search of regular playing time that that should get his career back on track.

He reveals he is saddened by the deliberate attempt to drag him into the mire.

'I never ever said that I blame Ghana for the situation with Cordoba. For the records my contract run out and I refused to renew,' the goalkeeper said

'My full interview is with Citi fm in Ghana and you can get it and listen to what I said.'

"I will never ever turn my back against the nation that made me and will always be my first choice."

There are reports in the Danish media that Brimah could sign for an unnamed club as he seeks a new adventure.

Razak Brimah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com



