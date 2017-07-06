TOP STORIES
Any healthy relation is a two-way street,with love flowing on both side.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Asamoah Gyan launches furious attack on Countryman Songo, insists he's not qualified to be 'house-boy'
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has launched an expletive-laden outburst against 'loud-mouthed' Patrick Osei Agyemang, insisting the tough-talking Sports Journalist is not qualified to be his 'house-boy'.
The 31-year-old has accused the journalist of besmirching his name at the least opportunity in an unprovoked manner.
Gyan, who has ended his five-year adventure in Asia after joining Turkish side Kayserispor, is fighting back to redeem his image.
Patrick Osei Agyemang, nicknamed 'Countryman Congo' has water down the remarkable achievement of the former Sunderland hitman at the least chance.
He has constantly taken a stinging post shot at Gyan on his TV Show 'Fire for Fire'.
He lashed out at the striker for penalty miss against USA in an international friendly over the weekend, claiming he has no business taking penalties for the Black Stars.
Gyan, who has labeled the journalist as an 'illiterate', has fired a new salvo, saying he is not even fit to work in his house.
"He (in reference to Patrick Osei Agyemang) is not fit to clean my room and shoes," he fired on Accra-based Hot FM
"May be he can take care of my dogs.
"I have done nothing against him and he keeps talking rubbish about me all the time.
"Tell him that I have signed for a club in Turkey and getting ready to open my bank account. So he should sit there and continue with his comedy," he concluded sarcastically."
The iconic Ghana captain is the country's top scorer with 51 goals in 104 appearances to make him one of the most extraordinary African goal poachers.
Asamoah Gyan
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News