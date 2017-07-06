modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghanaian trio Kofi Agyei, Chibsah and Gyamfi set to start pre season with Benevento on Saturday

- ghanasoccernet.com
35 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian trio Daniel Kofi Agyei, Yusif Raman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi are in Italy to start pre-season training with promoted Serie A side Benevento.

The trio are all midfielders and will join the club on Saturday.

Chibsah and Gyamfi helped the club to fight for promotion in the second-tier but Agyei has returned from a loan spell.

''We are all in camp getting ready for the pre-season which officially starts on Saturday,'' Agyei told footballmadeinghana.com

'On Friday, all the players will have our mandatory medical check up after the holidays before the main pre-season begins.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Chief Goes Wild Over Lack Of Development In His Region

2 hours ago

Zabzugu MP Wins Citizenship Case

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Love is winning the war without starting the war.

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line