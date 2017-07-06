TOP STORIES
Ghanaian trio Kofi Agyei, Chibsah and Gyamfi set to start pre season with Benevento on Saturday
Ghanaian trio Daniel Kofi Agyei, Yusif Raman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi are in Italy to start pre-season training with promoted Serie A side Benevento.
The trio are all midfielders and will join the club on Saturday.
Chibsah and Gyamfi helped the club to fight for promotion in the second-tier but Agyei has returned from a loan spell.
''We are all in camp getting ready for the pre-season which officially starts on Saturday,'' Agyei told footballmadeinghana.com
'On Friday, all the players will have our mandatory medical check up after the holidays before the main pre-season begins.''
