modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Akunnor, Owu Pick NASCO …Coach, Player Monthly Prizes

Daily Guide
8 minutes ago | Sports News
C.K. Akunnor
C.K. Akunnor

Ashgold duo of C.K. Akunnor and goalkeeper George Owu have been respectively named by the Premier League Board as NASCO Premier League coach and player of the month of June.

C.K. Akunnor beat off competition from fellow nominees, WAFA coach, Klavs Rasmussen and Tema Youth coach…….both of whom had led their sides to an impressive runs in the month of June.

The Ashgold coach, Akunnor, who joined the Miners from Dreams FC at the beginning of the second round of the league, went on a remarkable run of four wins in four matches in June, scoring eight goals and conceding none.

His amazing run led to Ashgold moving out of the relegation zone, giving the Miners a huge hope of survival.

Meanwhile George Owu becomes the first goalkeeper to win the monthly prize since its inception after being named ahead of his contenders; David Abagna of Wa All Stars and Joseph Paintsil of Tema Youth.

The 35 year old goalkeeper registered an impressive four clean sheets in four matches in the month of June, helping his side to move out of the relegation zone.

Sponsors of the Ghana Premier League’s weekly Man of the Match awards and the monthly Player and Coach of the Month Awards, NASCO Electronics, will present its sleek Q6 mobile phones to the winners at their next league match in Obuasi this weekend when Ashgold face league leaders, WAFA.

 

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

EOCO asks Deputy EC boss, Accountant to proceed on leave

14 minutes ago

There Is Nothing To Fear In Election of MMDCE's—Prez Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

quot-img-1"You Don't have to be loud to be Powerful"

By: Dr. Nana Asuo Gyebi quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line