TOP STORIES
It is better to be a man of integrity than to be a man of accomplishment.By: Charles Aduah Ayipah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Promising South African footballer dies in a car crash
South African football has been left to mourn another young talent after junior international right-back Ntuthuko Radebe died in a car accidentâ€š his club has confirmed.
Belgian side Eupen confirmed the news on their website on Tuesday eveningâ€š offering condolencesâ€š but shared details of the accident except that it occurred in South Africa.
'The teamâ€š the staffâ€š supervisorsâ€š all employees and supporters of KAS Eupen lost a good friendâ€š' the club said.
'His kindnessâ€š his companyâ€š his loyaltyâ€š his commitment and good humour have earned him great respect. Ntuthuko Radebe will forever remain a family member of KAS Eupen."
The 23-year-old was at a time thought of as a huge talent in the South African gameâ€š but injuries had in recent seasons provided a number of set-backs.
He graduated from the Aspire Academy in Qatar along with former Kaizer Chiefs and Eupen winger Phakamani Mngadi and Happy Simelelaâ€š who was most recently playing in Armenia.
Radebe arrived at Eupen in 2012â€š and helped the club into the top-flight for the 2016/17 season.
But injuries meant he started just 29 leagues games in his five years at the clubâ€š and had spoken in recent weeks of leaving for more game-time.
He played for South Africa at Under-17 levelâ€š and was also in the frame for Owen da Gama's Under-23 side that played at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro last year.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News