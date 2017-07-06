modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Promising South African footballer dies in a car crash

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

South African football has been left to mourn another young talent after junior international right-back Ntuthuko Radebe died in a car accidentâ€š his club has confirmed.

Belgian side Eupen confirmed the news on their website on Tuesday eveningâ€š offering condolencesâ€š but shared details of the accident except that it occurred in South Africa.

'The teamâ€š the staffâ€š supervisorsâ€š all employees and supporters of KAS Eupen lost a good friendâ€š' the club said.

'His kindnessâ€š his companyâ€š his loyaltyâ€š his commitment and good humour have earned him great respect. Ntuthuko Radebe will forever remain a family member of KAS Eupen."

The 23-year-old was at a time thought of as a huge talent in the South African gameâ€š but injuries had in recent seasons provided a number of set-backs.

He graduated from the Aspire Academy in Qatar along with former Kaizer Chiefs and Eupen winger Phakamani Mngadi and Happy Simelelaâ€š who was most recently playing in Armenia.

Radebe arrived at Eupen in 2012â€š and helped the club into the top-flight for the 2016/17 season.

But injuries meant he started just 29 leagues games in his five years at the clubâ€š and had spoken in recent weeks of leaving for more game-time.

He played for South Africa at Under-17 levelâ€š and was also in the frame for Owen da Gama's Under-23 side that played at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro last year.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

EOCO asks Deputy EC boss, Accountant to proceed on leave

14 minutes ago

There Is Nothing To Fear In Election of MMDCE's—Prez Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

quot-img-1It is better to be a man of integrity than to be a man of accomplishment.

By: Charles Aduah Ayipah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line