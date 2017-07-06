TOP STORIES
AshantiGold's CK Akunnor deservedly wins NASCO Coach of the Month
AshantiGold SC coach CK Akonnor has emerged as the NASCO Ghana Premier League Coach of the Year for June.
The ex - Black Stars captain guided the Miners to four straight victories which has seen them move out of the relegation zone.
They scored eight goals and conceded none in the process.
The former Eleven Wise gaffer beats off competition from Tema Youth FC coach Edward Nii Odoom and WAFA SC head coach Klavs Rasmussen.
By Nuhu Adams
