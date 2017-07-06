modernghana logo

"Atinga's stamp was intended to end my career," claims Kotoko striker Sadick Adams

1 hour ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko striker Sadick Adams has fumed at Vincent Atinga's pointless stamp on him during last Monday's President's Cup clash against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, claiming that it was premeditated to end his playing career.

Sadick, who scored the winning penalty that clinched the President's Cup for the Porcupine Warriors, was lucky to have escaped red card following his charge on Hearts Vincent Atinga after replay footage showed the towering defender's deliberate stampe on his shin when he was lying on the ground after referee William Agbovi had whistled for a foul for him.

Speaking to SportsworldGhana.com, the 27-year-old alleged that Atinga's needless foul on him was intended to end his footballing career.

"Personally I haven't seen in the video that I used my arm on him [Vincent Atinga], if I did, the referee would have sent me off. It was just a reaction on the action because looking at what he did [from the video]it was career threatening. I prefer taking a red card than break my leg because after two to three matches the suspension is over but if my leg is broken I don't know when I will return," the former Atletico Madrid youth player said.

Sadick was then asked if he's fully fit to feature for the club in their upcoming clash with Medeama SC.

''You could see I had knocks in the game on Sunday as well which the coach rested me as a result of that. But as you can I came to training, everything is okay now."

