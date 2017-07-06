TOP STORIES
Black Starlets officials arrive in India for 2017 World Cup draw
Top officials of Ghana's Under-17 team have arrived in Mumbai-India for the FIFA U17 World Cup draw to be held on Friday.
Management team chief Kweku Ayiah and head coach Paa Kwesi Fabian are expected to witness the ceremony.
The officials of the Black Starlets will be part of the delegation that will be inspecting the accommodation and stadium facilities to be used for the tournament which will be done after the draw.
There would also be a workshop for delegates where everything one needs to know about the Competition would be discussed.
The two Officials return home on Sunday, 9th July, 2017.
The Black Starlets finished second at the African Championship and will be joined by Guinea, Mali and Niger.
They could be paired against South America oppositions Paraguay, Chile, Brazil and Colombia.
Europe had Spain, Turkey, France, England and Germany qualify from the UEFA Championships.
The 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup finals will be played from 6-28 October.
Qualified teams for 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup
Asia: Iraq, Iran, Japan, Korea DPR and India
Europe: Spain, Turkey, France, England and Germany
CONCACAF: Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and USA
Oceania: New Caledonia and New Zealand
South America: Paraguay, Chile, Brazil and Colombia
Africa: Ghana, Guinea, Mali and Niger
