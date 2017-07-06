TOP STORIES
Cause of action may not always bring happiness, but there is no happiness without cause of action.By: A.C. Acquah
Ghana Premier League Preview: Tema Youth vs Ebusua Dwarfs- Harbours Boys in pole to trap Crabs
Tema Youth FC continued their recent impressive run of form when they picked a point in their visit to Wa All Stars two weeks ago.
The Harbour City Boys will be hoping to build on it as they are set to tackle Ebusua Dwarfs at the Tema stadium this Saturday .
They have won two and drawn two in their last four league matches which has seen them move out of the relegation zone.
The recent form was followed by nominations of trainer Edward Nii Odoom and top scorer Joseph Paintsil for the June awards.
A victory on the weekend will take the Tema based side to the 7th position on the league table.
They are currently lying 12th.
Edward Nii Odoom will have a full strength squad at his disposal going into the game since Malik Ismaila Antiri is making a return.
The lanky defender didn't travel with the team to Wa a fortnight ago.
Ebusua Dwarfs had their top four ambitions dwindled when they lost at home for the first time in the season to Asante Kotoko SC last two weeks.
The home loss sees the Mysterious Club sit 6th on the league log with 27 points.
The Crabs hope of making a swift amends by recording their first away victory of the season in Tema on Saturday .
If the Cape Coast based outfit fails to avoid a defeat this weekend, they will move to the 13th position on the league ladder.
Stephen Nana Bentil is available for selection for Saturday's fixture after serving a match suspension against Asante Kotoko SC.
The hardworking midfielder was sent off two weeks aback in their 1-1 stalemate with Berekum Chelsea.
MATCH FACTS
HEAD TO HEAD
Total league meetings = 5
Tema Youth FC wins = 1
Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 3
Drawn matches = 1
~ Tema Youth FC have lost just one of their last six premier league matches. They are unbeaten in their last four.
(W2 D3 L1)
~ Ebusua Dwarfs have only three losses in their last eleven games in the premier league. They have just one win in their last four.
(W4 D4 L3)
~ Tema Youth FC have been beaten only once in their last fifteen home fixtures in the premiership.
(W7 D7 L1)
~ Ebusua Dwarfs are winless in their last ten premier league games as guests.
(W0 D4 L6)
~ Tema Youth FC have won one and lost one of their two premier league home clashes with Ebusua Dwarfs.
(W1 D0 L1)
~ Ebusua Dwarfs have not won any of their five premiership encounters with Greater Accra clubs this season.
(P5 W0 D2 L3)
~ Tema Youth FC have managed to keep just three clean sheets in their ten home fixtures in the league this campaign.
~ Ebusua Dwarfs have kept only two clean sheets at away this season after ten premier league matches.
By Nuhu Adams
