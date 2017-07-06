TOP STORIES
Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah in pre-season action for Le Havre
Former French international goalkeeper MickaÃ«l Landreau reign as coach began with a 1-0 loss to Lorient in a preseason friendly encounter.
It was a low-key outing but there were plenty of positives to take home, as the coach handed starting berth to Ghanaian striker Ebenezer Assifuah and three non-pro players, Ozer Ozdemir and Bradley Danger, and goalkeeper Oumar Sissoko in a 4-4-2 formation.
Sissoko was chosen as goalkeeper and there was also a place in defense for Danger, with Jean-Philippe Mateta playing up front.
The Sky and Navy lads couldn't match the intensity of the fallen French giants but failed to make it count as the first half ended in a 0-0 stalemate.
But Lorient, who were missing several key players in the game; Majeed Waris, Alhassan Wakaso and Cameroon captain Benjamin Moukandjo won the match courtesy Valentin Lavigne's 80th minute strike.
Le Havre: Sissoko - Ozdemir, Danger, Bath, TraorÃ© - Youga, Louiserre - Assifuah, Bonnet, Gory - Mateta.
Lorient: Delecroix - Moreira, Peybernes, Conte, Lecoeuche - Selemani, Guendouzi, Wadja, Mara - Marveaux, Claude - Maurice.
Le Havre finished in 8th position last season in the French Ligue 2 while Lorient dropped out from Ligue 1 after finishing 18th on the log.
