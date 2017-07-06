TOP STORIES
George Owu: AshantiGold goalkeeper wins NASCO Player of the Month gong
Veteran goalkeeper George Owu has been named Ghana Premier League NASCO Electronics player of the month of June following an impressive display.
Ashanti Gold SC shot stopper kept four clean sheets within the month along with one man of the match.
The former Asante Kotoko SC and Sekondi Hasaacas goalie saved a 90th minute in their game against Medeama SC.
He was named ahead of Wa All Stars midfielder David Abagna Sandan and Tema Youth FC winger Joseph Paintsil.
By Nuhu Adams
