Man Utd name new captain as Wayne Rooney leaves for Everton

The Sun
42 minutes ago | Sports News

WAYNE ROONEY returned to Merseyside yesterday as Michael Carrick was handed his Manchester United armband.

Midfielder Carrick replaces Everton-bound Roo as United’s club captain next season.

Michael Carrick has been named Manchester United’s new captain

Ander Herrera will be the new vice-captain at Manchester United

Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera will now be his No 2.

Carrick, 35, signed a new one-year contract extension last season while United boss Jose Mourinho has labelled Herrera one of the smartest players he has met.

Rooney, meanwhile, visited a gym in Liverpool yesterday as he closed on a return to Goodison Park after 13 years at Old Trafford.

While Mourinho knows who his new captains will be, he is still frustrated about getting new players.

The former Chelsea boss is ready to pull out of a move for Nemanja Matic.

He believes the Blues are stringing him along while they chase a replacement.

Former captain Wayne Rooney is going back to his old side verton

Wayne Rooney was spotted in Liverpool today as he edges closer to a move back to Everton

