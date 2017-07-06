TOP STORIES
Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Man Utd name new captain as Wayne Rooney leaves for Everton
WAYNE ROONEY returned to Merseyside yesterday as Michael Carrick was handed his Manchester United armband.
Midfielder Carrick replaces Everton-bound Roo as United’s club captain next season.
Michael Carrick has been named Manchester United’s new captain
Ander Herrera will be the new vice-captain at Manchester United
Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera will now be his No 2.
Carrick, 35, signed a new one-year contract extension last season while United boss Jose Mourinho has labelled Herrera one of the smartest players he has met.
Rooney, meanwhile, visited a gym in Liverpool yesterday as he closed on a return to Goodison Park after 13 years at Old Trafford.
While Mourinho knows who his new captains will be, he is still frustrated about getting new players.
The former Chelsea boss is ready to pull out of a move for Nemanja Matic.
He believes the Blues are stringing him along while they chase a replacement.
Former captain Wayne Rooney is going back to his old side verton
Wayne Rooney was spotted in Liverpool today as he edges closer to a move back to Everton
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News