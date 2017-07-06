modernghana logo

"We're determined in our league title pursuit," Daniel Darkwah

1 hour ago | Sports News

Aduana Stars stalwart defender Daniel Darkwah is upbeat about his side's chances of annexing this season's Ghana Premier League as the campaign reaches its climax.

The Ogya Boys are three points adrift of leaders WAFA with just 10 games to end the season.

However, Darkwah has intimated that they are determined to go at full length to oust the Academy Boys at the summit of the log come the end of the season.

'We're determined to win the league, the points gap between league Leaders WAFA and us is not that huge. Not forgetting they will travel to Dormaa to face us in the second

round, so I'm of high hopes of our title ambition this year,' the 25-year-old said in an interview.

