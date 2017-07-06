TOP STORIES
PFAG opens new office
The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana has opened a new ultra-modern office complex at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, July 05, 2017.
The opening of the office complex followed the annual congress of the Division Africa of International Federation of Profession Footballers FIFPro.
Led by General Secretary of the PFAG and FIFA General Coordinator, Anthony Baffoe, the General Secretary of FIFPro Theo van Seggelen and the Director of the National Sport Authority Robert Sarfo Mensah together opened the office.
Speaking at the event, Theo van Seggelen, General Secretary of FIFPro lauded the leadership of the PFAG for putting up the magnificent edifice.
'This is amazing and I'm so proud of the leadership of the players union. This is the way to go and other federations must take from this example. There is no players union without an office and what I have seen today is so amazing,' he said.
Members of the PFAG including Abukari Damba, Solomon Torson, Yusif Chibsah, Wa All Stars skipper Hafiz Adams and many other players were in attendance.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
