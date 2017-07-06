modernghana logo

Cameroun’s Geremi Njitap Advices Baba Rahman Of Ghana

Sammy Heywood Okine
52 minutes ago | Africa Sports

Former Chelsea and Cameroon defender Geremi Njitap who is representing his country at the FIFPRO congress in Ghana wants Black Stars defender Baba Rahman to fight for a place at the club instead of caving in to pressure, saying 'he should keep his head high and fight one."

Rahman has not been overly impressive after joining the London giants, necessitating a loan move to Schalke 04 last season.

He is reported to be going on loan again at the Bundesliga side for the coming season and Njitap believes it is time for him to fight for a regular please in the Blues.

"He still has to continue to train hard and must be strong. Many footballers coil in their career when things doesn't go well.

"But instead of keeping his shin down, he must keep it up and continue to work hard to wait for his opportunity and make good use of it, " Njitap told the press during the FIFPro Africa Division Annual Congress in Accra.

"When the chance comes, he must try to do what he does better, playing football and try to play well," he added.

