TOP STORIES
the valueless persons you see today are the future leadersBy: mohammed bashiru(asa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Ghana Sports Minister Asiamah Charges Old Players To Be Role Models
Hon. Isaac Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ghana has urged retired footballers in Africa to be role models for the young and upcoming players in their countries.
Hon. Asiamah, who was speaking at the 2017 International Federation of Professional Footballers (Fifpro) congress for Africa at the plush Kempinski hotel in Accra, urged the retired players to help develop the talents of young footballers through mentorship and counseling.
“I urge you [former players] to be role models so that the youth of this country will learn from your exploits and the sacrifices you have made for Ghana,” Mr Asiamah said.
He said some retired footballers are already playing that role, and mentioned Samuel Osei Kuffour, a former Black Stars defender, now a board member of the Professional Football Association of Ghana [PFAG], who, coupled with his duties, is counseling young players on how to live their lives as professionals.
The Fifpro is a body under the world football governing body set out to protect the interest of players across the globe.
SWAG Sports Personality of the year 2016 who is Executive Secretary General of PFAG introduced his board and executives which had Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah as president and what they have been doing in the years gone bye.
Some popular word stars who were present at the congress were Gereme Njitap of Cameruoun and Ibrahim Tanko of Ghana.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News