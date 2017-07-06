modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana Sports Minister Asiamah Charges Old Players To Be Role Models

Sammy Heywood Okine
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Hon. Isaac Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ghana has urged retired footballers in Africa to be role models for the young and upcoming players in their countries.

Hon. Asiamah, who was speaking at the 2017 International Federation of Professional Footballers (Fifpro) congress for Africa at the plush Kempinski hotel in Accra, urged the retired players to help develop the talents of young footballers through mentorship and counseling.

“I urge you [former players] to be role models so that the youth of this country will learn from your exploits and the sacrifices you have made for Ghana,” Mr Asiamah said.

He said some retired footballers are already playing that role, and mentioned Samuel Osei Kuffour, a former Black Stars defender, now a board member of the Professional Football Association of Ghana [PFAG], who, coupled with his duties, is counseling young players on how to live their lives as professionals.

The Fifpro is a body under the world football governing body set out to protect the interest of players across the globe.

SWAG Sports Personality of the year 2016 who is Executive Secretary General of PFAG introduced his board and executives which had Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah as president and what they have been doing in the years gone bye.

Some popular word stars who were present at the congress were Gereme Njitap of Cameruoun and Ibrahim Tanko of Ghana.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

NDC On "Life Support System"—Obiri Boahen

6 hours ago

Don't take credit for Cape 3 Point project; It's Mahama legacy - NDC w...

6 hours ago

quot-img-1the valueless persons you see today are the future leaders

By: mohammed bashiru(asa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line