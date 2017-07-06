TOP STORIES
Dr. McKorley Of McDan Donates Daewoo Salon Car To GOC
Dr. Daniel Mckorley CEO of McDan Group of Companies on Wednesday donated a Daewoo salon car to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) as part of his outfit’s commitment to support the committee.
They also donated 10 big buckets of paints to the office of the GOC.
Dr Mckorley, who has been supporting sporting disciplines in the country, especially Tennis, said his passion for sports and the youth drives him to come on board to support.
According to him, there are lots of potentials on the streets of Ghana and believes sports can help the youth in the country.
“A little token to sports goes a long way to help the less privileged. I really want to help the GOC because all the Sporting disciplines fall under this big umbrella. I promised the GOC and I’ve delivered.”
Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the GOC, expressed his gratitude to McDan for his unflinching support and assured that the donation would be put to good use.
Meanwhile, the GOC has meet and adviced sports journalists attached to federations to support the executives in the organisation and promotion of their disciplines.
