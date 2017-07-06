modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Dr. McKorley Of McDan Donates Daewoo Salon Car To GOC

Sammy Heywood Okine
52 minutes ago | Athletics

Dr. Daniel Mckorley CEO of McDan Group of Companies on Wednesday donated a Daewoo salon car to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) as part of his outfit’s commitment to support the committee.

They also donated 10 big buckets of paints to the office of the GOC.

Dr Mckorley, who has been supporting sporting disciplines in the country, especially Tennis, said his passion for sports and the youth drives him to come on board to support.

According to him, there are lots of potentials on the streets of Ghana and believes sports can help the youth in the country.

“A little token to sports goes a long way to help the less privileged. I really want to help the GOC because all the Sporting disciplines fall under this big umbrella. I promised the GOC and I’ve delivered.”

Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the GOC, expressed his gratitude to McDan for his unflinching support and assured that the donation would be put to good use.

Meanwhile, the GOC has meet and adviced sports journalists attached to federations to support the executives in the organisation and promotion of their disciplines.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Athletics

TOP STORIES

NDC On "Life Support System"—Obiri Boahen

6 hours ago

Don't take credit for Cape 3 Point project; It's Mahama legacy - NDC w...

6 hours ago

quot-img-1Struggle hard to gain success,there is little time to spare.

By: lamptey quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line