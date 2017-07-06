TOP STORIES
Ghana Badminton Team To Participate In Benin International After 9medal Haul At Ivory Coast
On on we go! Team Badminton to participate in Benin International after 9 medal haul at Ivory Coast International
Following a stellar campaign that saw them win 9 medals at the Ivory Coast International in Ghana’s bid to qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games Mixed Team event and the Youth Olympics respectively, the national badminton team have arrived in Cotonou, Benin to participate in the Benin International 2017 Future Series from Thursday, 6th to Sunday 9th July.
In their first major international competition under the Evans Yeboah Badminton Association of Ghana administration last month, the national U-19 badminton team kicked off Ghana’s campaign for points winning 7 medals -made of 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals- at the Ivory Coast Junior International 2017.
The senior national team continued Ghana’s exploits at the event, winning two more bronze medals in the mixed doubles and women’s doubles.
The team briefly transited through the country on Monday before leaving for Cotonou on Tuesday morning for final preparations for the event.
Team Badminton, which is made up of 20 players and four officials, have been hard at work making final preparations for the competition in Cotonou ever since arriving, according to officials of the team.
The national team’s busy international schedule this year will see them in action at the Benin International 2017 from 6th- 9th July, before making the journey to Nigeria for the Lagos International 2017 from 26th-29thJuly.
In addition, the junior national team will take part in the Mauritius Junior International 2017 - Junior Future Series, Rose Hill from 11th-13thAugust, before embarking on a trip to the Badminton Juniors World Cup in Indonesia in October, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.
It should be noted that the Ministry of Youth and Sports is yet to release any monies for the trips being undertaken by the national badminton team to date.
