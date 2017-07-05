TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Thomas Partey set to begin pre-season with Atletico Madrid this week
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will return to work at Atletico Madrid this week.
The 24-year-old was excused from international duty last week after missing his country's high-profile international friendly games against Mexico and USA.
He featured prominently for the Black Stars as they walloped Ethiopia 5-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kumasi last month.
The Ghanaian is expected to join his teammates as they begin pre-season this week.
Partey will be welcomed back into the squad after a fabolous campaign last term.
He scored once in 16 appearances for the Spanish giants last season.
