modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Thomas Partey set to begin pre-season with Atletico Madrid this week

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News


Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will return to work at Atletico Madrid this week.

The 24-year-old was excused from international duty last week after missing his country's high-profile international friendly games against Mexico and USA.

He featured prominently for the Black Stars as they walloped Ethiopia 5-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kumasi last month.

The Ghanaian is expected to join his teammates as they begin pre-season this week.

Partey will be welcomed back into the squad after a fabolous campaign last term.

He scored once in 16 appearances for the Spanish giants last season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

NDC On "Life Support System"—Obiri Boahen

3 hours ago

Don't take credit for Cape 3 Point project; It's Mahama legacy - NDC w...

3 hours ago

quot-img-1'Nothing' is the space for everything.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.94874.9530
Pound Sterling5.63465.6405
Swiss Franc4.51744.5207
Canadian Dollar3.37683.3787
S/African Rand0.33020.3304
Australian Dollar3.31653.3239
body-container-line