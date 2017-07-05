modernghana logo

VFB Stuttgart midfielder Tobias Werner apologises to Ghanaian Hans Nunoo Sarpei over racism gaffe

22 minutes ago | Sports News


VFB Stuttgart midfielder Tobias Werner has apologised after being accused of using racist slur against Ghanaian teammate Hans Nunoo Sarpei.

Werner has caused social media storm in Germany after he was alleged to made racist comment targeted at his African teammates.

The incident happened on Monday during the club's training session where 4,000 fans had been invited to celebrate the side's return to the Bundesliga.

Werner, who is a German, is reported to have joked: " Though, your neighbor has become a bit browner. " - a comment which has received multiple interpretations.

He was standing next to Ghanaian Hans Nunoo Sarpei and Anastasios Donis - leaving fans to interpret who the comment was targeted at.

German television supporter , television coach and stadium spokesman at VFB Stuttgart Holger Laser has been forced to clarify the situation.

"If this was wrong, I apologize," said Laser. He had never meant Sarpei, but Donis," Laser said

The Ghanaian also moved to water down on the growing criticism after he published a friendly photo with Laser and wrote "I post that picture to show our relationship. , , we are a family."

Sarpei was instrumental for Stuttgart as they secured qualification back to the elite division of German football.

