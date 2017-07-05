modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Schalke in final phase of negotiations with Chelsea for defender Baba Rahman

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana and Chelsea defender Baba Rahman should be a Schalke player in the coming weeks after his knee improved and Schalke in need of a left back.

The Ghana defender has not been overly impressive after joining the London giants, necessitating a loan move to Schalke 04 last season.

Having been ruled of the second half of the season Rahman is heading back to Schalke to seal a deal that should see him play regularly in the Bundesliga.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

YEA staff secure injunction on their dismissal

5 minutes ago

Don't take credit for Cape 3 Point project; It's Mahama legacy - NDC w...

5 minutes ago

quot-img-1Most politicians and film actors are professional liars

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.94874.9530
Pound Sterling5.63465.6405
Swiss Franc4.51744.5207
Canadian Dollar3.37683.3787
S/African Rand0.33020.3304
Australian Dollar3.31653.3239
body-container-line