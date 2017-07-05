TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Schalke in final phase of negotiations with Chelsea for defender Baba Rahman
Ghana and Chelsea defender Baba Rahman should be a Schalke player in the coming weeks after his knee improved and Schalke in need of a left back.
The Ghana defender has not been overly impressive after joining the London giants, necessitating a loan move to Schalke 04 last season.
Having been ruled of the second half of the season Rahman is heading back to Schalke to seal a deal that should see him play regularly in the Bundesliga.
