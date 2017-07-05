modernghana logo

Steven Pienaar joins BidVest Wits

BidVest Wits have won the race to sign former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar on a free transfer for the new season.

Pienaar was linked with the 'big three' of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, but the Premiership champions have snapped him up ahead of their domestic rivals.

The 35-year-old arrives with vast European experience, having spent the past 16 years in Europe after leaving Ajax Cape Town for Ajax Amsterdam in 2001, where he developed as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe during his time at the Amsterdam ArenA.

After a short stint at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in 2006, Pienaar joined Everton, initially on loan, but went on to spend the next decade in the Premier League with the Toffees, Tottenham and more recently Sunderland.

"The Clever Boys are pleased to welcome Steven Pienaar to the family," read a statement from the club on Twitter.

The veteran playmaker retired from international football in 2012 having featuring 61 times for South Africa.

