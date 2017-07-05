TOP STORIES
Asamoah Gyan joins Turkish side Kayserispor
Asamoah Gyan has signed for Turkish club Kayserispor following the expiration of his contract at Shanghai SIPG.
The Black Stars captain will continue his illustrious career in the European country after penning a two and half year deal with Anatolian Star.
A statement on the club’s website read: An agreement has been reached with world famous footballer Asamoah Gyan to join Kayserispor.
President Dr Erol BEDÄ°R, actor Asamoah GYAN, Gökhan AltÄ±ntaÅŸ, Tuna Kaya and our club officials have signed a 2 + 1 year contract with the Ghanaian in the last meeting in Istanbul.
Our president Dr.Erol BEDÄ°R and Asamoah GYAN will move to Kayseri with 21.20 plane tonight.
More to follow
